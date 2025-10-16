Perthshire Planning Ahead: 19th-century church to home and windows refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Planning Ahead: 19th-century church to home and windows refusal

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
Arngask Church in Glenfarg.
Arngask Church in Glenfarg could become a home. Image: Allan Corfield Architects

A former church in Glenfarg could soon become a modern home.

Plans have been submitted to convert B-listed Arngask Church into a residence while retaining its historic features wherever possible.

Built in 1844, the property was sold by the Church of Scotland last summer.

Applicant Alexander Fleming aims to create a contemporary living space featuring a mezzanine level overlooking the original stained-glass window.

An artist’s impression of how the home could look. Image: Allan Corfield Architects

A supporting statement read: “The works do not propose alterations to the existing external facades of the original church building or the connected annexe to the west at this time.

“The church is in good condition, with only general maintenance tasks required, such as the unblocking of the existing gutters.”

Six holiday lodges planned for Perthshire shooting estate

How the proposed pods could look and their planned location in Logiealmond. Image: Sinclair Watt Architects

An application has been lodged to build six holiday pods on land 2,500 metres north of the shooting lodge on the Logiealmond Estate, north of Glenalmond.

The hillside accommodation would cater to guests “seeking an outdoor holiday, specifically spending time accessing the extensive recreational opportunities in both the estate and surrounding countryside.”

The pods would stand three metres tall, feature an arched design, and each comprise one bedroom, a living and dining area, a kitchenette and a shower room.

According to the proposal, the pods would not be visible from any public space.

New windows to tackle ‘security threat’ at Meikleour home refused

The home in Meikleour that was refused an upgrade. Image: Google Street View

Plans to improve a home in Meikleour have been rejected by Perth and Kinross Council.

A proposal included upgrading the property’s ventilation and replacing the windows.

A supporting statement on the application said: “The current window units have no opening restrictors, and cannot be locked – this presents a significant security
issue for the occupant at present.”

However, the council rejected the plans, stating that the new windows would impact the character of the building and the Meikleour Conservation Area.

Timber lodge approved for Auchterarder fitness instructor

An idea of how the new timber lodge at Millearne could look. Image: Garry Dimeck Planning

A proposal for short-term accommodation in the garden of a property in Millearne, north of Auchterarder, has been approved.

The applicant, a fitness instructor who offers one-to-one training sessions from her home gym, plans to use the wooden lodge to welcome clients.

A supporting statement read: “Feedback from existing clients has indicated that they would like to be able to visit with partners, either as participants, or simply as company to provide a more enjoyable stay.”

Former Kinross-shire mill could become home

The Former mill could become a new home. Image: DX2 Consultancy

Plans have been lodged to convert and extend a former mill in Milnathort into a home at Waulkmill House.

Built in 1690, the redundant mill requires a full internal refurbishment.

The redeveloped building would span three storeys, with the new extension comprising one-and-three-quarter storeys.

A supporting statement added: “In addition, the applicant proposes to bring the waterwheel back into operation by rebuilding the mill lade and launder, refurbishing the wheel and using a turbine and battery to generate and store electricity for the property.”

Conversation