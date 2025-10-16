Perthshire Planning Ahead: 19th-century church to home and windows refusal

A former church in Glenfarg could soon become a modern home.

Plans have been submitted to convert B-listed Arngask Church into a residence while retaining its historic features wherever possible.

Built in 1844, the property was sold by the Church of Scotland last summer.

Applicant Alexander Fleming aims to create a contemporary living space featuring a mezzanine level overlooking the original stained-glass window.

A supporting statement read: “The works do not propose alterations to the existing external facades of the original church building or the connected annexe to the west at this time.

“The church is in good condition, with only general maintenance tasks required, such as the unblocking of the existing gutters.”

Six holiday lodges planned for Perthshire shooting estate

An application has been lodged to build six holiday pods on land 2,500 metres north of the shooting lodge on the Logiealmond Estate, north of Glenalmond.

The hillside accommodation would cater to guests “seeking an outdoor holiday, specifically spending time accessing the extensive recreational opportunities in both the estate and surrounding countryside.”

The pods would stand three metres tall, feature an arched design, and each comprise one bedroom, a living and dining area, a kitchenette and a shower room.

According to the proposal, the pods would not be visible from any public space.

New windows to tackle ‘security threat’ at Meikleour home refused

Plans to improve a home in Meikleour have been rejected by Perth and Kinross Council.

A proposal included upgrading the property’s ventilation and replacing the windows.

A supporting statement on the application said: “The current window units have no opening restrictors, and cannot be locked – this presents a significant security

issue for the occupant at present.”

However, the council rejected the plans, stating that the new windows would impact the character of the building and the Meikleour Conservation Area.

Timber lodge approved for Auchterarder fitness instructor

A proposal for short-term accommodation in the garden of a property in Millearne, north of Auchterarder, has been approved.

The applicant, a fitness instructor who offers one-to-one training sessions from her home gym, plans to use the wooden lodge to welcome clients.

A supporting statement read: “Feedback from existing clients has indicated that they would like to be able to visit with partners, either as participants, or simply as company to provide a more enjoyable stay.”

Former Kinross-shire mill could become home

Plans have been lodged to convert and extend a former mill in Milnathort into a home at Waulkmill House.

Built in 1690, the redundant mill requires a full internal refurbishment.

The redeveloped building would span three storeys, with the new extension comprising one-and-three-quarter storeys.

A supporting statement added: “In addition, the applicant proposes to bring the waterwheel back into operation by rebuilding the mill lade and launder, refurbishing the wheel and using a turbine and battery to generate and store electricity for the property.”

