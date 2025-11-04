Person in hospital after air ambulance called to Kinross-shire construction site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Person in hospital after air ambulance called to Kinross-shire construction site

Emergency services were called to the Scottish Water site at Glenfarg.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Scottish Water site in Glenfarg. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
A person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Scottish Water’s site at Glenfarg in Kinross-shire.

The extent of their injuries is not known but an air ambulance and a trauma team were among the emergency services called to the site.

An investigation is being carried out into the cause of the incident and the site, currently a construction area, has been closed in the meantime.

Air ambulance and trauma team called out

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9:41am on November 3, to attend an incident in East Blair, Glenfarg.

“Two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “There was an incident on Monday, November 3 involving a member of staff from one of our contractors at our site in Glenfarg.

“The project work on site has been temporarily paused while an investigation is carried out.

Scottish Water site at Glenfarg. Image: Scottish Water

“We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and contractors involved.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “We are aware of the incident and awaiting further information.”

Scottish Water is spending millions on upgrading its Glenfarg Water Treatment Works.

Scottish Water says the project at the Water Treatment Works (WTW) at East Blair is needed to secure a high-quality and resilient water supply for around 180,000 customers across Kinross-shire and Fife.

Work began earlier this year.

Conversation