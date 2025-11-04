Person in hospital after air ambulance called to Kinross-shire construction site

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident at Scottish Water’s site at Glenfarg in Kinross-shire.

The extent of their injuries is not known but an air ambulance and a trauma team were among the emergency services called to the site.

An investigation is being carried out into the cause of the incident and the site, currently a construction area, has been closed in the meantime.

Air ambulance and trauma team called out

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9:41am on November 3, to attend an incident in East Blair, Glenfarg.

“Two ambulances, a trauma team and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “There was an incident on Monday, November 3 involving a member of staff from one of our contractors at our site in Glenfarg.

“The project work on site has been temporarily paused while an investigation is carried out.

“We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and contractors involved.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “We are aware of the incident and awaiting further information.”

Scottish Water is spending millions on upgrading its Glenfarg Water Treatment Works.

Scottish Water says the project at the Water Treatment Works (WTW) at East Blair is needed to secure a high-quality and resilient water supply for around 180,000 customers across Kinross-shire and Fife.

Work began earlier this year.