Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 26

By Rachel Amery
May 26 2021, 7.41am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • Nicola Sturgeon is to set out her priorities for government at Holyrood, and is expected to highlight coronavirus recovery and Scottish independence.
  • Leader of the Scottish Lib Dems Willie Rennie is to ask the first minister for an update on vaccine passports.
  • Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan is to ask the Scottish Government what action it is taking to address the ongoing disruption to CalMac ferries.
  • West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal is to speak at Holyrood and ask why the gap between college funding and expenditure in Scotland has grown to £54 million.
  • Dominic Cummings is to give evidence on the UK Government’s coronavirus response to MPs, and is expected to attack Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic.
  • Boris Johnson will take part in prime minister’s questions at the House of Commons.

In case you missed it:

