Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 28

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Boris Johnson’s free trade deal with Australia could cause devastation on a scale with the Highland Clearances, a former Scottish Government minister has claimed.
- A north-east MSP claims passengers are being pushed away from Aberdeen Airport due to a major discrepancy that leaves those returning to Scotland paying more than twice as much for Covid tests than England.
- Nicola Sturgeon has been told to expect thousands of job cuts and angry protests from rural workers over plans to work closely with the Greens in government.
- A newly-elected north-east MSP has used her first speech to claim that thousands of coronavirus victims were “sacrificed to neoliberalism”.
- The Scottish Greens say they are looking to New Zealand’s example for their potential “cooperation agreement” with the SNP.
Coming up today:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to host the controversial Hungarian leader Viktor Orban at Number 10 – supporters of Stand Up To Racism are planning to protest outside Downing Street.
- Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a coronavirus update on Glasgow.
- Chancellor Rishi Sunak will convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.
In case you missed it:
- Holyrood and Westminster could be on a collision course over proposed legislation that includes controversial plans to ask voters for photographic ID.
- Health secretary Humza Yousaf admitted he has “ethical, clinical and human rights concerns” about the domestic use of vaccine passports.
- Scotland’s new transport minister admitted ferry breakdowns and disruptions have been “intolerable” for islanders.
