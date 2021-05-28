Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics

Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 28

By Rachel Amery
May 28 2021, 7.26am Updated: May 28 2021, 12.11pm
© Supplied by DCT Media.Morning politics briefing
Morning politics briefing

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

© PA
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Coming up today:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to host the controversial Hungarian leader Viktor Orban at Number 10 – supporters of Stand Up To Racism are planning to protest outside Downing Street.
  • Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a coronavirus update on Glasgow.
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak will convene a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.
© PA
Chancellor Rishi Sunak

In case you missed it:

Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier