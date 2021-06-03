Thursday, June 3rd 2021 Show Links
Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 3

By Rachel Amery
June 3 2021, 7.41am Updated: June 3 2021, 8.40am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Paul O’Kane, Scottish Labour’s first openly gay male elected to Holyrood

Coming up today:

  • First Minister’s Questions will take place at Holyrood at midday, including questions on the EU Settlement Scheme, school class sizes, historic forced adoption, and the mental health of police officers.
  • Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will lead an education debate at Holyrood at 2pm.
Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a coronavirus recovery summit with the leaders of the devolved nations this afternoon.
  • The UK Government will give an update to its ‘green travel list’, which lists which countries UK residents can travel to without having to quarantine on return.

In case you missed it:

Douglas Ross.

