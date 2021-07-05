Monday, July 5th 2021 Show Links
Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 5

By Rachel Amery
July 5 2021, 8.04am Updated: July 5 2021, 8.32am
Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Scottish Labour says the military should be deployed to help the current coronavirus wave

Coming up today:

  • Nearly 200 medical professionals are to criticise a proposed new assisted suicide bill in Scotland, and have written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to call for the gap between first and second coronavirus vaccines to be halved to four weeks to deal with the “out of control” spread of the virus.
Anas Sarwar self-isolating © Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Anas Sarwar
  • Mark Carney, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s finance advisor on COP 26, will be at a UK Treasury select committee hearing to talk about the COP26 climate change conference, which is taking place in Glasgow later this year.
  • MPs are to quiz Michael Gove on national security at Westminster, and will take questions from the joint committee on national security strategy.

In case you missed it:

© Supplied by N/A
Derek Wann was behind the anonymous troll account.
  • Foreign aid cuts will lead to an increase in civil war and inflame the conflict in the Middle East, the SNP has warned.

