Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 7

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Douglas Ross reveals ‘emotional’ journey tailing pregnant wife in 65-mile ambulance dash.
- New review into future of Scotland’s hospital laundries after they were threatened with closure before the pandemic.
- Warning Conservative government’s ‘abhorrent’ asylum overhaul will criminalise refugees.
- The Lady’s not for turning: Whistledown Angus Tory Twitter troll Derek Wann gives up education roles but stays on ruling group.
- SNP MSP hires activist who made derogatory remarks about soft play centres.
Coming up today:
- The SNP have two Opposition Day debates in Westminster. The first will focus on the EU Settlement Scheme, with the party calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the deadline for applications. The second is on Covid contracts where the SNP says it will challenge ‘rampant cronyism’.
- Boris Johnson will face Prime Minister’s Questions at Westminster this afternoon.
- Anne McLaughlin MP will highlight ‘shocking failures’ in the UK Government’s immigration policy as she leads a debate in Westminster.
- Labour says members of the royal family and UK ministers should boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses.
In case you missed it:
- Calls for polling station revision clarity for Bertha Park as residents forced to travel four miles to vote.
- What are Boris Johnson’s Covid rule changes and how do they affect Scotland?
- Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson would like to scrap the Scottish Parliament.