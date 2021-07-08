Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics

Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 8

By Rachel Amery
July 8 2021, 7.57am Updated: July 8 2021, 8.37am
© Supplied by DCT Media.Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

© Stewart Attwood/EPA-EFE/Shutters
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Coming up today:

  • The Ministry of Defence is announcing a military contract worth £233.5 million to maintain the Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.
  • Boris Johnson is to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Commons statement amid fears the pullout of foreign troops will see the return of the Taliban.
  • The UK Government is to announce a new drugs unit is to be set up to help end illegal drug-related illness and death.

In case you missed it:

© FRASER BREMNER
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier