Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 8

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Lockdown leads to cut in £10 billion debt Scottish councils owe the Treasury.
- ‘Rotten to the core’ – SNP calls for immediate inquiry into coronavirus handling voted down.
- Settled status limbo left Dundee Holocaust survivor reeling with memories of her horror past.
- Boris Johnson hits out at Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘disastrous government’.
Coming up today:
- The Ministry of Defence is announcing a military contract worth £233.5 million to maintain the Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.
- Boris Johnson is to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Commons statement amid fears the pullout of foreign troops will see the return of the Taliban.
- The UK Government is to announce a new drugs unit is to be set up to help end illegal drug-related illness and death.
In case you missed it:
- Humza Yousaf defends family trip to Harry Potter studios after Tory criticism.
- Douglas Ross reveals ‘emotional’ journey tailing pregnant wife in 65-mile ambulance dash.
- Boris Johnson branded ‘tin pot dictator’ over voter ID proposals.
- Scottish Government ‘looking very seriously’ at self-isolation rules for school children.
- The Stooshie Diary: Greta Thunberg, COP26, and my shiny new cheese slicer.
- Would Scottish independence ‘turbocharge the economy and boost wages’?