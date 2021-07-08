Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 8

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

The Ministry of Defence is announcing a military contract worth £233.5 million to maintain the Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft at RAF Lossiemouth.

Boris Johnson is to set out details of Britain’s final military withdrawal from Afghanistan in a Commons statement amid fears the pullout of foreign troops will see the return of the Taliban.

The UK Government is to announce a new drugs unit is to be set up to help end illegal drug-related illness and death.

In case you missed it:

Humza Yousaf defends family trip to Harry Potter studios after Tory criticism.