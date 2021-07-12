Courier Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 12

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Back to school: Scottish Labour call for NYC-style ventilation checks and teachers to get booster jags
- St Andrews government advisor calls for patents to be removed on Covid medicines to prevent further lockdowns.
Coming up today:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.
In case you missed it:
- Dundee still in top ten coronavirus UK hotspots as health secretary says Scotland ‘past the peak’
- ‘Defence is not in safe hands’: Dave Doogan says Scotland is being ‘short-changed’ when it comes to defence.
- Cold water poured on plans to put quarantined students on cruise ships
- The Stooshie Quiz: How much do you know about politics in the last seven days?