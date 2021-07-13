Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 13

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Derek Healey
July 13 2021, 7.34am Updated: July 13 2021, 8.44am
New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce whether Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions can be eased as planned on Monday.
  • The UK’s first marine park, a major experiment in “wet farming” and a project to preserve the Cairngorms landscape are among five schemes receiving a share of £50 million funding.
  • Climate change should be treated as an emergency in the same way as the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

In case you missed it:

Willie Rennie.

