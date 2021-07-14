Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics

Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 14

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Derek Healey
July 14 2021, 7.44am Updated: July 14 2021, 8.44am
Photo of Derek Healey
© Supplied by DCT Media.Post Thumbnail

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • Holyrood ministers are being urged to meet their pledge to double the payment made to needy parents as soon as possible.
  • More than eight out of 10 unpaid carers say they have had “no respite” since the beginning of the pandemic, research indicates.

Holyrood's new MSPs

In case you missed it:

SNP majority © PA
Ruth Davidson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier