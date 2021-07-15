Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 15

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Should MSPs pledge allegiance to The Queen? New petition calls for Holyrood oaths to be changed.
- The Stooshie Diary: Own goals will bring government more than penalties.
- Scottish Government not meeting community justice target, says watchdog.
Coming up today:
- Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto the government’s amber travel list for England from Monday.
- The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June, according to the ONS.
In case you missed it:
- Boris Johnson gave ‘racism the green light’ with refusal to back footballers taking the knee.
- Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ parliament over Trump money laundering probe claim, court told.
- Tories seek solution for oil and gas workers ‘trapped’ in hotel quarantine.