Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 16

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
By Derek Healey
July 16 2021, 7.47am Updated: July 16 2021, 9.14am
New this morning:

Coming up today:

  • UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments.
  • Scottish Power and oil giant Shell have submitted multiple proposals for new large-scale floating offshore windfarms as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind Leasing.
  • Hospital admissions for asthma in children aged under five fell in Scotland in the two years following legislation that banned smoking in vehicles when youngsters are present, according to a new study.
In case you missed it:

