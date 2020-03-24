Tuesday, March 24th 2020 Show Links
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: UK adapts to first day in lockdown

by Staff reporters
March 24 2020, 7.06am
People in the UK will experience their first day in “lockdown” after the UK and Scottish governments introduced stricter new controls in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

People are now instructed to stay at home and only venture out to:

  • To shop for basic necessities
  • For one form of exercise a day
  • For medical/care needs, or to help a vulnerable person
  • To travel to and from work but only if it is a necessity

Reporters from across the DCT Media titles will keep you up to date with the latest throughout the day:

