Thursday, January 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics

by Lesley-Anne Kelly
October 28 2020, 3.01pm Updated: January 13 2021, 9.49am
Post Thumbnail

We’ve put together some regularly updating charts and maps showing the demographic information available on the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Scotland.

The charts below show the distribution of deaths by age and gender.

Given the way the virus transmits, we also looked at whether there was any link between the fatality rate and the population density.

The NRS provides information on the number of deaths by smaller areas, known as intermediate zones, once per month.

The chart below shows the proportion of deaths by location.

This chart shows Covid-19 as a proportion of deaths each week in Scotland.

The animated chart below shows where Covid-19 sits in the ranks of leading causes of death in Scotland.

Coronavirus: The key trends
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier