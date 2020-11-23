POLL: Covid-19 restrictions could be relaxed in Scotland for Christmas. Is this a good idea?

As Nicola Sturgeon says there could be a “slight and careful” easing of Covid-19 restrictions this Christmas, we are asking for your views.
The first minister said in her daily briefing on Monday that progress has been made in four-nation talks between ministers across the UK over the weekend.
Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland are working to produce a “single set of arrangements” that can apply across the UK and have said they support “some limited additional household bubbling” for a “small number of days”.
Work is continuing to finalise the arrangements including relating to travel and ministers have said they hope to conclude this work this week, subject to agreement by each administration.
Ms Sturgeon said: “There is an obvious desire to see loved ones but there is also anxiety.
So we are trying as hard as we can to reach a sensible balance.”
What do you think? Have your say in our poll below.
Four nations agree ‘limited household bubbling’ over Christmas but to ‘avoid travel where possible’
