When will First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announce changes to Covid tiers?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will outline changes to the tier areas find themselves in today in the Scottish Parliament, but when will it all take place?

The five-tiered system, ranging from tier 0 to tier 4, has been used as the measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 in areas.

When?

The First Minister is due to deliver her weekly address to parliament at 2.20pm, however, this may change slightly if other business overruns.

How can I tune in?

The briefing will be live-streamed on Scottish Parliament TV and will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

What can we expect to hear?

Currently, Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross are all under tier three restrictions, which limits travel into and out of the areas and imposes strict rules on hospitality.

A week ago, at the latest review, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hinted that tougher measures could be required in both Perth and Kinross and Clackmannanshire following a rise in Covid-19 infections in the regions.

However, the most recent indication is that changes could be reserved for areas of Scotland further north and east.

It is understood Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be moved up from tier two to tier three, bringing more restrictions on what people can and cannot do.

The tier three rules currently in place across Tayside and Fife mean non-essential travel is not be permitted, with alcohol unable to be served from licensed premises.

Up to six people from two different households can meet at pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes – which are able to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks inside or outside.

Leisure and entertainment businesses such as cinemas are closed; however shops, gyms, hotels and visitor attractions remain open.

Ms Sturgeon revealed Scotland’s new alert tier system for tackling the pandemic on October 27.