Coronavirus: 50 people test positive across Tayside in past 24 hours while Fife’s total rises by 60

A further 110 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past 24 hours across Tayside and Fife.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows Tayside’s total of positive cases has risen by 50 to 6,228.

A total of 70 Covid-19 patients are in hospital and five of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

NHS Fife has recorded 60 new coronavirus cases since Saturday and 26 people are in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Across Scotland there have been 643 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

Five deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus has also been recorded.

A total of 951 people were in hospital yesterday with a recently confirmed case of the virus and 62 people were in intensive care.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 1,221,230 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 100,106 have tested positive and 1,121,124 were confirmed negative.

