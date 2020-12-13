Coronavirus: 73 new cases in Tayside as Fife’s total rises by 72

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 140 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there have been a further 73 positive cases confirmed in Tayside.

The health board has now recorded 6,674 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

In Fife, 72 positive results have been registered since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 5,110.

Across Scotland, there were two new deaths and 800 new cases

Of all the new tests that were taken, 4.1% were positive.

This number is below the 5% mark which the Scottish Government says determines whether the spread is under control in the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 106,170 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the data showed a total of 217 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past day.