Thursday, January 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Scots can now report coronavirus breaches to police through online form

by David Walker
January 3 2021, 10.43am Updated: January 4 2021, 9.54am
© DCT Mediaonline

Scots can now report breaches of Covid rules through an online form.

Police Scotland launched the digital reporting system yesterday to make it easier for people to report any rule-breaking.

It will also help alleviate pressure on 999 services, which have been inundated with calls about the pandemic since March.

The online form allows you to report breaches such as gatherings, failing to wear face-masks or Covid-related scams.

These can relate to individuals, groups of people, or even businesses that are not following guidelines.

Police have said that they have experienced a high volume of calls regarding Covid, and want to ensure the 999 number is used for emergencies only.

A statement from police read: “Our online reporting tool for reporting Covid-19 breaches is now live.

“Make sure you understand the rules around gatherings for your area, via the Scottish Government, before you get in touch with us.”

The form only works when reporting breaches of guidelines in Scotland.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier