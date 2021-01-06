Number of Covid-19 patients across Tayside almost doubles since Christmas day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 across Tayside has almost doubled since Christmas day, analysis of the latest figures reveals.

Hospitalisation figures across Scotland have risen steadily every day since Christmas with the impact of household mixing on that day only likely to begin to be felt from this week onwards.

The latest figures, released on Wednesday, show coronavirus cases have surged since Christmas day with more than 2,039 new cases of the virus confirmed across the country in the last 24 hours, with a total of 68 deaths recorded in the same timeframe.

Since December 25, the numbers of those hospitalised with the virus has risen steadily every day from 973 patients to 1,384 on Wednesday – up 411 in under a fortnight.

NHS Tayside has seen the number of patients with coronavirus almost double between Christmas day and Wednesday, from 61 to 109.

Crucially, hospital data will only this week begin to reflect the impact of household mixing over Christmas due to a lag of around 10 to 14 days between infection and needing to go to hospital for treatment.

The new, more transmissable variant of Covid-19 has been attributed as causing cases to rise “much more steeply and rapidly” across the country.

We take a deeper look at the latest data available to assess the impact of Christmas and the new variant so far.

People in hospital

Pressure on the NHS has been one of the big concerns of the government as cases are rising.

Nationally, the total number of patients in hospital is close to the peak of April last year but there was also a spike in early November.

The latest figures show there were 1,384 people currently in hospital – 251 more people than was the case exactly a week ago.

There are a total of 95 people in intensive care, an increase of 26 from seven days ago.

Hospitalisations have risen every day since Christmas day when there were 973 patients in hospital to 1,384 on Wednesday.

The numbers in ICU have also experienced a daily increase, with 47 Covid-19 patients in hospital on Christmas day to 95 as of Wednesday.

There is a lag when it comes to hospitalisation figures, meaning the numbers will rise well after the initial infection.

Most people who become seriously unwell with Covid-19 will only enter hospital around 10 to 14 days after their initial infection.

Tayside see numbers in hospital almost double since Christmas

A regional breakdown of the figures shows that the number of people hospitalised in the NHS Tayside health board area has almost doubled in less than a fortnight, from 61 patients on Christmas day to 109 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Fife, the number of those in hospital rose from 46 on Christmas day to 67 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases rising

Newly reported coronavirus cases have been high over the last fortnight, usually topping 2,000 cases each day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has attributed the new, more transmissable variant of Covid-19 with cases rising “much more steeply and rapidly” than they had been in the latter part of last year.

Speaking during her most recent Covid-19 briefing, on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said the new variant of the virus is responsible for around 50% of new cases in Scotland – and that that proportion is rising.

The latest figures show 2,039 people tested positive for the virus, down from 2,529 the previous day.

The country’s test positivity rate is 10.5%.

A regional breakdown shows that 177 of the new cases were recorded in Tayside and 89 in Fife.

Deaths

The latest figures, released on Wednesday, show there were 68 deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours – the highest total recorded in January so far.

Three people from Tayside are among the latest daily total and four in Fife.

Vaccination statistics

More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated across Scotland.

The first minister said she expects that more than 2.5 million people will have received at least the first dose of the vaccination by May.

That will include everyone on what is called the JCVI priority list – everyone over the age of 50 and people under 50 who have specific underlying health conditions.

Ms Sturgeon has described the situation the country faces as a “race” between the vaccine and the virus due to the spread of the new variant.

She added it may be possible to lift the latest Covid-19 restrictions if the vaccination programme manages to push ahead.

So far, the government has failed to publish vaccination statistics on a daily basis, instead publishing the numbers weekly, but the first minister has said she will consider the frequency of publication.

However, she added she is mindful of not putting too many “burdens” on those working on data collection publication.