Coronavirus: 165 new cases across Tayside as Fife’s total rises by 119 in past 24 hours

More than 200 people are in hospital across Tayside and Fife with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows a further 165 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Tayside since Saturday.
The total number of coronavirus cases for NHS Tayside is now 10,047.
The data also shows 139 people are in hospital in the region with a recently-confirmed case of the virus and eight people are in intensive care.
In Fife, there have been 119 cases of the virus reported in the past day – taking the region’s total to 7,495 – 79 Covid patients in hospital and nine in intensive care.
Across Scotland 1,877 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours.
A total of 1,598 people are in hospital with a recently confirmed diagnosis and 123 people are receiving treatment in intensive care.
Since the start of the outbreak, 1,446,645 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.
Of these people, 149,766 have tested positive and 1,296,879 were confirmed negative.
And since March, 4,968 people have died who have tested positive for the virus.
