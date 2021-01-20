‘Confusion and bruising’: How SNP ministers blocked Westminster control of coronavirus communications

Emails have revealed how Scottish Government ministers intervened in the early weeks of the pandemic to ensure Westminster did not take control of coronavirus communications.
The memos, released under freedom of information laws, show that Holyrood health officials reported “confusion and bruising” following a misunderstanding over who should be in charge of public relations when the first Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Scotland.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe