Coronavirus: 44 new cases in Fife as Tayside’s total rises by 69

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

More than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows 69 new cases have been recorded by NHS Tayside since Saturday, taking the total of positive cases so far to 11,548.

In Fife, the health board’s total has risen to 8,600 after a further 44 cases were confirmed.

Hospital admissions are down in both health boards. There are now 157 Covid patients in hospital in Tayside – a decrease of 11 – and 113 in Fife – down by nine.

There are five people receiving intensive care treatment in Tayside and six in Fife.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across the whole of Scotland, 1,195 new cases of the virus have been reported since Saturday.

There were 19,339 new tests in the same period – with 7.4% of these returning positive results.

One Covid-related death was also reported in the past 24 hours, although numbers are usually lower at the weekend with register offices generally closed.

A total of 2,011 people in hospital having been recently diagnosed with coronavirus – and of those, 157 are in intensive care.

1,532,278 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,195 to 172,201 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (5,705 in total) Latest update➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/mTuk6mpRWb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 24, 2021

The Scottish Government also gave an update on vaccine figures. 404,038 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,383 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,532,278 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 172,201 have tested positive and 1,360,077 were confirmed negative.