Police receive complaints about Boris Johnson’s trip to Scotland

Boris Johnson’s controversial trip to Scotland has been the subject of a “small number” of police complaints.

The Prime Minister spent today north of the border to emphasise the strength of the UK working together during the Covid pandemic.

He visited the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow, where coronavirus tests are processed.

Afterwards, he paid a visit to troops who are setting up a vaccination centre in the Castlemilk area of the city and toured the Vaneva vaccine factory in Livingston.

However, the trip was roundly criticised by the SNP, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asking whether this was an “essential journey.”

Some Scottish residents agreed with her sentiments and reported the trip to the police.

The PM was accompanied by a police escort on his visit, with armed officers guarding him.

A police spokesman confirmed they had received complaints about his trip.

He said: “We have received a small number of complaints regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland.

“This is a working visit in his official capacity as Prime Minister and we are policing the event appropriately.”

The SNP posted a picture on social media, questioning whether the PM’s trip is essential.

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. — The SNP (@theSNP) January 28, 2021

Despite this criticism, the Tories backed Boris’s trip to Scotland.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove appeared on Good Morning Scotland and threw his support behind his leader’s trip north.

He said: “He is the prime minister of the United Kingdom, it is absolutely essential he is there to see how on the frontline we are progressing in our vaccine delivery and roll-out programme.

“It is absolutely right that the PM should not only thank those responsible for the roll-out but also see for himself how it is going.

“It is critically important the Scottish Government and the UK Government working together do everything that we can to support the vaccine roll-out and what we can do to support it.”