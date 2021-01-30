Bruce Crawford: Scottish Parliament marked ‘huge step forward’ in civic mindset

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The establishment of the Scottish Parliament in 1999 has led to a “massive change” in the way Scots view themselves, says veteran MSP Bruce Crawford.

Mr Crawford said the biggest change he has witnessed in Scottish politics since first being elected to the country’s national parliament, in 1999, is a sense of “confidence in the Scottish people and in Scotland”.

The former Cabinet Secretary, who will stand down ahead of this year’s Holyrood election and is part of the so-called 1999 club, said there is a “real threat” to the “devolution project” due to Boris Johnson’s blueprint for a post-Brexit Britain.

The SNP MSP for Stirling said: “We’re no longer a young institution, we’ve grown up a bit, we know how to look after ourselves and make sure our voice is heard.

“It might be in the short-term our voice is going to be ignored by a Conservative government with a centralist agenda based in Westminster but I’m pretty confident the Scottish Parliament will see its way through this.”

‘Confidence and belief’

Mr Crawford described the establishment of parliament in 1999 as a “huge step forward in the mindset of the people of Scotland”.

He said: “They began to realise that they could take decisions for themselves.

“Confidence, belief in our own direction and positivity about the future, is the biggest change I think I’ve seen in Scotland since the establishment of the Scottish Parliament.

“That, in such a short space of time, has been a massive change in the way people in Scotland see themselves and particularly young people who, I think, are much more confident, outgoing and forward looking than my generation were.”

The 65-year-old acknowledges there is a “great deal of knowledge” leaving the parliament ahead of the election with 11 other members from the 1999 intake bidding farewell to the Holyrood chamber.

But he believes younger new faces will bring in “energy and ideas” and can “breathe a bit of life” into the process.

He said: “I had to make a decision on whether I wanted to keep going until I was 71.

“I’ve got three great- grandkids, all of whom are under five. I probably sacrificed too much to politics in my own family life with my three boys. Now all grown men, of course.

“I’m not going to repeat that same mistake with my great-grandkids and I want to spend some time with them.

“I know that’s a bit of a cliche but I’ve been in politics since 1988 when I first became elected.”

Biography

Name: Bruce Crawford

Age: 65

Party: SNP

Member: Stirling

Born: Perth

Education: Kinross and Perth High School

Career: Human resource manager at the Scottish Office; Perth and Kinross councillor (1988-2001) and leader of Perth and Kinross Council (1996-1999)

Political career: Minister for Parliamentary Business (2007-2011); Cabinet Secretary for Government Strategy and Parliamentary Business (2011-2012)

Casting his mind back to 1999, when the Scottish Parliament reconvened for the first time in 300 years, the SNP politician said it was a “day of remarkable joy”.

“There were people from all over Scotland there. I’ll never forget coming out after the formal part, out of the chamber and just seeing the Royal Mile completely full of people with happiness all over their faces,” he added.

“It was a totally extraordinary day and to have shared it with so many colleagues, some of whom are no longer here, is something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life.

“It was a huge honour and privilege to be part of that.”

The Stirling MSP is personally proud of his time serving in the minority government as Minister for Parliamentary business, which he describes as a “hugely challenging period”.

He said: “That was a time, if people cast their minds back, when we were told we wouldn’t last a week, first of all. We were then told we wouldn’t last a month, last a year and that we certainly wouldn’t last a full parliamentary term.

“My job was to, along with some other key players in the government and other parties, negotiate the government’s position on a daily basis and ensure we were able to secure a majority.

“That was about building coalitions across the parliament because that’s the only way you could win.

“I hope that my role during that period was crucial in ensuring the SNP government was able to survive during that whole period of minority government.

“It played on my nerves because every day at 4.50pm when the division bell went, I wondered whether or not we were actually going to secure a successful vote.

“But thankfully, through a process of trying to be as consultative with people as we could be and consensus building and working with other parties, we were able to have a remarkably successful period as a minority government between 2007-2011.”

‘I’m not someone who dwells on regrets’

When asked if he has any regrets from his time in Holyrood and politics, the SNP veteran said he has “sacrificed a fair chunk” of his family life but accepts that was his “personal choice”.

“I have very few regrets. I’ve worked pretty hard on behalf of my constituents, on behalf of government, I’ve thrown everything I’ve got at it,” he adds.

“There are been some bittersweet moments, which probably get as close to regrets as I can drag back at this stage without thinking a bit more about it.

“When we lost the budget in 2009… the only budget vote we had lost. I thought ‘oh my goodness, this is awful, it’s going to be a calamity’.

“I did wonder, had I not done my job right at the time.”

However, he adds that, on reflection, there was “not much more I could have done” and that he is “not someone who dwells on regrets.”

Referendum on ‘the values of Scotland’

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged all sectors of society but Mr Crawford is glad he was still in post to help his constituents through this tumultuous time.

Looking ahead to May’s election, he believes it will prove a “watershed moment” for Scotland’s path towards independence and claims there are “more and more signs” Westminster is “beginning to accept” there will be a second referendum.

He added: “I thoroughly believe this next referendum will be about the values of Scotland, the type of nation we want to be, the type of nation we want to create and I know we’re going to win that.”