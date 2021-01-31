Coronavirus: More than 130 new cases across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There are more than 200 Covid patients in hospitals across Tayside and Fife.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows there are 116 people from Tayside in hospital with a recently confirmed case of the virus and eight receiving intensive care treatment.

In Fife, 97 people who have contracted the virus are in hospital and five of them are in the intensive care unit.

A further 93 cases of coronavirus have been recorded by NHS Tayside in the past day and 40 people have tested positive in Fife in the same time period.

Coronavirus in Scotland

A further 1,003 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland since Saturday.

The data shows 14,163 new tests were carried out – 8.1% of these were positive and six new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the past day.

There are 1,941 Covid patients in hospital and 143 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 566,269 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose.