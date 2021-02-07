Regional breakdown: More than 70 new Covid cases across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 70 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows NHS Tayside recorded 47 positive cases since Saturday, taking the region’s total to 12,457.

There are currently 92 Covid patients in hospital and seven of them are in intensive care.

In Fife, 25 people tested positive for the virus in the past day. There have now been 9,156 confirmed cases since March.

There are 90 people in hospitals with a recently confirmed case of the virus and under five Covid patients in intensive care.

Covid in Scotland

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows a further 584 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There have also been seven deaths linked to the virus registered in the same time period.

A total of 9,479 new tests for coronavirus were under taken since Saturday – 6.9% of these were positive.

There are currently 1,710 in hospital having recently been diagnosed with the virus and 108 of them are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic:

1,597,758 people in Scotland have been tested at least once for the virus.

Of these people: 185,792 have tested positive and 1,411,966 were confirmed negative.

6,438 people have died who have tested positive.

8,347 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate up to January 31.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest data also shows 839,266 people in Scotland have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 10,582 have received their second dose.