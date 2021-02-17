Thursday, February 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

‘A tsunami is coming’: MSPs vote to declare mental health crisis in Scotland

MSPs have voted to declare that Scotland is facing a mental health crisis, as charities called for a "radical new plan" to safeguard the emotional wellbeing of the nation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
by Derek Healey
February 17 2021, 7.22pm Updated: February 17 2021, 7.29pm
Photo of Derek Healey

MSPs have voted to declare that Scotland is facing a mental health crisis, as charities called for a “radical new plan” to safeguard the emotional wellbeing of the nation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a debate at Holyrood on Wednesday, the Scottish Liberal Democrats argued that the Scottish Parliament needs to signal there is a crisis in existing mental health services in order for the situation to improve.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier