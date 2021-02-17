‘A tsunami is coming’: MSPs vote to declare mental health crisis in Scotland

MSPs have voted to declare that Scotland is facing a mental health crisis, as charities called for a “radical new plan” to safeguard the emotional wellbeing of the nation in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a debate at Holyrood on Wednesday, the Scottish Liberal Democrats argued that the Scottish Parliament needs to signal there is a crisis in existing mental health services in order for the situation to improve.
