‘People are bitterly disappointed’: Douglas Ross reacts to first minister’s route map

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has claimed Scotland needs a “comprehensive plan” to exit lockdown.

The Moray MP said he knows from his “inbox filling up that people are bitterly disappointed”, with the public “still unsure of the answers to fairly basic questions”.

In an online video, he questioned whether the first minister is “distracted just now with Alex Salmond” or with “plans for another independence referendum”.

Nicola Sturgeon’s route map out of lockdown has been criticised as “falling short of public expectations” and lacking clarity beyond the end of April.

However, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf hit back at Mr Ross’ video on Twitter, criticising him for having skipped a VJ memorial service last year to officiate at a football match.

Mr Ross said: “People are sat at home right now still unsure of the answers to fairly basic queries.

“Like when can they hug a relative again?

“When can they get to the gym?

“How many people can they invite to their wedding ceremony in a few months time.

“It’s really not too much to have expected answers to those straightforward questions.”

Mr Ross questioned whether Ms Sturgeon is “distracted” with the Alex Salmond affair or with plans for another independence referendum but said she has to “give all that stuff a rest”.

He added: “You’ve got to focus on what Scotland needs and what Scotland needs right now is a comprehensive clear plan going forward.

“What you delivered is not what Scotland needs.

“For our physical and mental wellbeing we need that routemap out of this pandemic and we don’t need it in a month’s time, we need it today.”

However, Mr Yousaf scoffed at Mr Ross for claiming the first minister should focus on the task at hand.

He tweeted: “That’s Douglas ‘The Ref’ Ross saying the FM should get on with the day job.”

That's Douglas "The Ref" Ross saying the FM should get on with the day job. The guy who decided to make a few extra bob refereeing instead of attending a memorial event in his Constituency FM rightly trusted by majority of Scots to lead Covid recovery Noone is fooled by this 👇 https://t.co/Y1Z9m9GRff — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 23, 2021

The Moray MP was invited to an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of victory in Japan at the end of the Second World War and pay tribute to the fallen last year.

However, he was travelling to Ayrshire to run the line at the Kilmarnock v St Johnstone match.

The Scottish Conservative leader apologised at the time saying he had made an “error of judgement” and pledged to donate his match fee, which was expected to be about £445, to charity Help for Heroes.

On the cautious approach to exiting lockdown across Scotland, the justice secretary said he can “understand some people would have preferred if we moved quicker, or even if we have some indicative dates for many months in the future”.

But added that to do so would “give people false hope” as the “dates wouldn’t be based on data”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has also welcomed the more gradual approach taken by the first minister, claiming there is “broad consensus in the country on the caution required”.

He added that the measures announced by Ms Sturgeon are “broadly similar” to the early measures announced by Boris Johnson on Monday.