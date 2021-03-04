Friday, March 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Cove OAP death: Nicola Sturgeon urges public to look out for lonely neighbours

Nicola Sturgeon has shown support for a national loneliness campaign and urged the public to look out for those who are alone.
by Adele Merson
March 4 2021, 2.40pm Updated: March 4 2021, 3.35pm
The first minister’s remarks come after an elderly woman’s body was discovered at an an address on Allison Close in Cove and, as revealed by the Evening Express, it is understood she had been dead for years.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr highlighted the report of an “elderly man experiencing extreme loneliness following his devoted wife’s passing several years ago”.

