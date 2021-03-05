What happens next in the Salmond inquiry?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

After a dramatic few weeks for Scottish politics, as Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond testified to the inquiry into the government’s handling of complaints against the former first minister, we look at what happens next.

When will the committee of MSPs reach a conclusion?

The committee will need to report before the Scottish Parliament goes into the pre-election dissolution, which is expected to be on Thursday March 25.

What will the committee produce?

The format will be a committee report with recommendations and conclusions.

What if the MSPs on the committee cannot reach an agreement?

As with all committee reports, these do not have to be unanimous. The committee could vote on recommendations, with a number of MSPs dissenting from those recommendations.

What about the other inquiry being carried out by James Hamilton QC, which is looking specifically at whether Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code?

The Scottish Government has confirmed that this report “will be published when it has been completed”, and the first minister has said it will be published on the day it is received.