Regional breakdown: 66 new Covid cases across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 66 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows NHS Tayside recorded 27 new cases while 39 people in Fife tested positive for the virus since Saturday.

Since March 202, there have been 13,578 confirmed cases across Tayside and 10,266 in Fife.

Today’s update shows NHS Tayside is treating eight patients with Covid-19 and NHS Fife has 17 Covid patients in hospital.

Both health boards have less than five patients in ICU.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Today’s update shows there have been 484 new cases of the virus reported across Scotland since Saturday.

A total of 16,261 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 3.3% of these were positive.

Scotland’s total of positive cases since March 2020 is now 209,552.

Two deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus were also recorded in the same period.

Scotland’s death toll is now 7,510.

Today’s data also shows there are 461 patients with Covid in hospital and 40 of those are in intensive care.

Covid vaccine roll-out in Scotland

The latest Covid vaccine update shows 1,888,697 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 160,038 have received their second dose.