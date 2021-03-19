Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Alastair Campbell diaries: Alex Salmond and a place on the independence negotiating team

by Andy Philip
March 19 2021, 6.00am Updated: March 19 2021, 8.43am
© David Bradley / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Alex Salmond invited former Downing Street adviser Alastair Campbell to join his “negotiating team” in the event of Scottish independence.

Mr Campbell revealed how the approach was made at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, in diary entries during the months running up to the 2014 referendum.

We can reveal how the two men cultivated a respect for each other’s campaigning abilities, even though they were in direct opposition on the constitution.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier