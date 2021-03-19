Alastair Campbell diaries: Alex Salmond and a place on the independence negotiating team

Alex Salmond invited former Downing Street adviser Alastair Campbell to join his “negotiating team” in the event of Scottish independence.
Mr Campbell revealed how the approach was made at the Marcliffe Hotel, Aberdeen, in diary entries during the months running up to the 2014 referendum.
We can reveal how the two men cultivated a respect for each other’s campaigning abilities, even though they were in direct opposition on the constitution.
