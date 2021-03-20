Footballing legend Alex Ferguson turned down repeated calls to become a public face of the pro-UK campaign because he was worried about being a target for abuse, according to veteran political strategist Alastair Campbell.
The claim is revealed in extracts from Mr Campbell’s personal diaries between 2010 and 2015 – also covering the crucial days before and after Scotland’s independence referendum.
