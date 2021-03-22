Alastair Campbell diaries: SFA link, Gordon Strachan and ‘that Cheshire Housewives thing’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alistair Campbell says he was headhunted by the Scottish Football Association for a board role at Hampden.

The veteran political strategist revealed the SFA’s approach in extracts from his personal diaries between 2010 and 2015.

Mr Campbell’s writings reveal his under-the-radar campaigning role in Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum – including an attempt to bring football legend Sir Alex Ferguson on board as a public face of the pro-UK movement.