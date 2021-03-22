Alastair Campbell diaries: SFA link, Gordon Strachan and ‘that Cheshire Housewives thing’

Alistair Campbell says he was headhunted by the Scottish Football Association for a board role at Hampden.
The veteran political strategist revealed the SFA’s approach in extracts from his personal diaries between 2010 and 2015.
Mr Campbell’s writings reveal his under-the-radar campaigning role in Scotland’s 2014 independence referendum – including an attempt to bring football legend Sir Alex Ferguson on board as a public face of the pro-UK movement.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe