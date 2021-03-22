Alastair Campbell diaries: Alex Salmond touted as deputy prime minister

Alex Salmond was being put forward as a potential deputy prime minister in the heart of the UK Government after defeat in the 2014 independence referendum, according to diary notes by Alastair Campbell.
The surprise proposal was said to have come from one of Mr Salmond’s former aides in 2015, shortly after he announced he was running for a seat at Westminster.
