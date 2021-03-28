Coronavirus: 59 new cases across Tayside and Fife in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 422 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours – with 59 confirmed across Tayside and Fife.

The latest Scottish Government update shows there have now been 217,127 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 17,627 new tests for the virus reported results since Saturday – 2.6% of these were positive.

There have been no new deaths linked to Covid-19 reported. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,584.

The data also shows there are 264 people with coronavirus in hospital across the country – 22 are receiving intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Tayside recorded 39 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the region’s total to 14,133.

The data shows there are less than five patients with Covid in hospital.

In Fife, 20 people have tested positive for the virus since Saturday. The health board has recorded 10,730 positive results since March.

There are 11 patients with a positive Covid diagnosis in hospital – down from 13 in the past day.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The Scottish Government also provided an update on the vaccine rollout. A total of 2,385,709 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 312,320 have received their second dose.