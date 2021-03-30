Live updates: Leaders of Scotland’s five main parties go head-to-head in first live debate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Campaigning for the May 6 Scottish Parliament election began last Thursday, and hopeful candidates across the country have been trying to win over voters ever since.

This evening will see the highest-profile event so far, though: the first of two party leaders’ debates.

First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Ross of the Scottish Conservatives, recently elected Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Lib Dem Willie Rennie and Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater will be going head to head.