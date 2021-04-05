Monday, April 5th 2021 Show Links
IN PICTURES: The week in Scottish politics

by Gemma Bibby
April 5 2021, 9.23am
Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar on Scottish election campaign in the Toryglen area of Glasgow. Shutterstock
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie with giant numbers at the Vennel Viewpoint of Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, where he announced his party’s pupil premium plans while campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, rehearses her SNP campaign speech, due to be broadcast on Monday, in Glasgow. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie plays chess at Dunfermline Abbey where he announced his party’s plans to raise the starting age for formal schooling during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who began his working life for the NHS as a dentist, during a visit to the Complete Dental Care surgery in Glasgow ahead of the first Scottish party leaders’ debate to discuss Labour’s plan for an NHS recovery. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie, Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, presenter Sarah Smith, Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a Scottish party leaders’ debate ahead of the Scottish Parliamentary election on May 6.  BBC Scotland/Kirsty Anderson/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party speaks to camera in Partick in Glasgow, Scotland, where she is launching the SNP virtual electoral campaign ahead of the upcoming Scottish Parliament election. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross visits a former police station at Loanhead in Midlothian today to pledge a series of criminal justice policies and vowed to always prioritise the rights of victims as part of the Scottish Conservative party’s manifesto in the forthcoming Scottish election. Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie  takes part in morning prayers during a visit to the Edinburgh Hindu Mandir and Cultural Centre whilst on the campaign trail for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross photographed with a Covid-19 vaccination banner outside Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow where he campaigned on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and announced the party’s NHS spending pledges. Shutterstock
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar photographed with care workers & GMB Union members Liz Martin  & Fiona MacDonald in Glasgow today as he campaigns to raise shame of poor pay for Scotland’s carers. Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon at a Burnside chemist in Rutherglen during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

 

