‘It’s all over for Salmond’: Exclusive polling puts Alba Party on 3%

Alex Salmond's hopes of returning to frontline politics and securing a "supermajority" for independence at May's Holyrood election are doomed,  shock new Alba Party polling has suggested.
by Daniel O'Donoghue
April 1 2021, 6.00pm Updated: April 1 2021, 6.19pm
The Survation poll, carried out exclusively for DC Thomson, found the former first minister’s pro-independence party, Alba Party, to be seriously lagging behind the other major parties – with only 3% of Scots saying they would offer support at the ballot box.

