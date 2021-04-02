John Swinney calls ‘obscene’ images projected in Perth ‘juvenile distractions’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “family values” political party that opposes education that is LGBT+ inclusive has been slammed for projecting “obscene” images in Perth city centre.

The Scottish Family Party has claimed responsibility for casting images in the city centre from a projector this week.

One of the images shows a picture of education secretary and deputy first minister John Swinney beside “offensive” and crudely drawn pictures of male anatomy.

Despite the Scottish Family Party claiming responsibility, none of the projections had identifiers as to who was producing them, which could contravene the Scottish Elections Act 2020.

One Perth resident called the images “obscene”.

The concerned resident said they had spotted a group of men beside the projection, which was beamed on to prominent landmarks in the Fair City centre.

Mr Swinney called the images “juvenile distractions”. He said: “These images trivialise important issues about the safety and well-being of children and young people.

“Extensive work, led by health, education and care professionals, has been involved in developing age-sensitive learning materials that are designed to safeguard children.

“I am proud to stand on the SNP’s record in government, as well as our ambitious plans to build upon the progress that we have delivered.

“I look forward to engaging substantively on these issues and taking my message to voters across Perthshire North, rather than being side-tracked by juvenile distractions of this type.”

No comment

When approached for comment, Scottish Family Party leader Richard Lucas would not say why the party felt it appropriate to project the images in the city centre, but did say they were an element of the party’s Scottish elections campaign.

The Scottish Family Party are standing in the Perthshire North constituency, against Mr Swinney.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.