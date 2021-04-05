Lib Dem grandee forecasts party bounce back at Holyrood

A solid turnout for the Liberal Democrats at May’s Holyrood election could spur on a nationwide recovery for the party, a senior figure has said.

Former Gordon MP and Scottish Lib Dem leader Malcolm Bruce has said his colleagues will take heart from recent Survation polling showing rising support for the party.

Lord Bruce said the poll, carried out for DC Thomson, pointed to the party winning a number of new seats.

He said: “All of the polls are beginning to show a firming up and a slight increase in our ratings.

“Once you get over 6% on the list, you start to get seats. So when you’re on 8%, as we are in your poll, we’re gaining seats, not just holding the ones that we’ve got.

“We’ve got five weeks to go, so we’re not overselling ourselves, but we think a firming up and a gradual increase in our poll ratings will see us gaining seats and that means the party could finish up even in double figures.”

The Lib Dems currently hold five Holyrood seats and are forecast to take seven in May.

The party last held more than ten seats under Tavish Scott in the 2011 parliament.

Lord Bruce added: “We’ve got got a very simple strategy – put the recovery first, which is going down well.

“We’re finding that there is a growing recognition that, even for people who think independence is a good idea, this is a really bad time to be promoting it.

“Everybody recognises that all our energies need to be focused on recovery, education, health, the economy, mental health, and actually the diversification and transition of the oil and gas industry.

“We’re pushing all of those things.”

Asked if a resurgence at Holyrood could spur on the party nationally, Lord Bruce said: “Yes, definitely”.