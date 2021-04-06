Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Live updates: First minister confirms secondary school pupils will return to school after Easter break

by Steven Rae
April 6 2021, 11.50am Updated: April 6 2021, 1.35pm
© Supplied by ScotGovPost Thumbnail

Follow live as the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Covid restrictions, including on education.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier