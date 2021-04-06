Today on Election Hub Live our reporters looked at the headlines in Scottish politics and what the main parties are doing out on the campaign trail.

This includes the first minister’s announcement on schooling after the Easter holidays, the Conservatives calling for lockdown restrictions to be eased quicker, and we spoke to investigations editor Calum Ross about the Alba Party launching its declaration for independence.

We had Scottish Lib Dem candidate for Shetland Beatrice Wishart joining us on the show live to talk about connectivity in rural areas.

During her interview she challenged the country’s leaders to adopt islanders’ ingenuity when it comes to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Scotland is one of the only countries in the world to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote – we heard from Maria Mackay from Young Scots for Independence and Cameron Findlay from Scottish Young Conservatives about their thoughts.

Throughout the run-up to the election we will be hearing from a number of candidates from all across the country – today we heard from Conservative candidate for Dundee West Tess White.

