Campaigning in the Holyrood election has been halted by Scotland’s main political parties after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Flags were lowered at the Scottish Parliament and party leaders offered their condolences.

Philip’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace at noon on Friday.

Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, offered condolences on behalf of Holyrood.

He said: “Prince Philip accompanied Her Majesty on many of her visits here and their unwavering support for this institution as well as the Duke’s to Her Majesty were clear for all to see.”

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said: “I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of the Scottish Government and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty the Queen and her family.”

The SNP confirmed campaigning has been paused.

‘Deep love for Scotland’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also stopped campaigning and said: “Scotland is today mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant who contributed so much to our country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen following the death of her beloved husband and the entire Royal Family, and on behalf of the Scottish Labour Party I offer our sincerest sympathies.

“Prince Philip had a deep love for Scotland and we will now come together as a country to remember his life and mark his distinguished career.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “In the middle of a political campaign, this is a reminder of what’s most important in life.

“We have lost a tremendous public servant who for decades served his Queen and country. My heartfelt condolences are with Her Majesty and all of the Royal Family.

“We have suspended our campaign effective immediately.”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, whose constituency takes in Balmoral, added: “His loss will be felt keenly across the Royal Deeside he cherished, in all parts of Britain, and the world.”

‘Often colourful’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “This marks the end of an outstanding life of 99 years and decades of outstanding public service too.

“Often colourful, sometimes controversial but always dedicated to his wife, the Queen, and to his country.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme in particular will be a specific legacy that will endure for years.

“It enriched the lives of young people which has a worth before any monetary value.

“My two sons benefited from it and it helped to make them what they are today. Prince Philip’s passing marks the end of a great life, well lived.

“Out of respect we will suspend our campaign.”

The Scottish Green Party confirmed candidates had always stopped the day’s campaigning plans.

Holyrood to be recalled on Monday