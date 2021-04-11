Election campaigns to resume following pause to mark Duke of Edinburgh’s death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Election campaigning will resume this week following a pause to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh but will be suspended again on Saturday for his funeral, it has been confirmed.

Elections to the Scottish and Welsh parliaments and for councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners in England will be held on May 6 but campaigning came to a halt on Friday after the announcement of Prince Philip’s death.

Tributes to the Duke will be made during a special sitting of the Scottish Parliament on Monday, as well as the House of Commons and the Welsh Senedd.

Some campaigning will get underway immediately after the session but parties have confirmed proceedings will be suspended again on April 17, the day of his funeral.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said: “The respectful pause to campaigning will end on Tuesday morning.”

The Scottish Conservatives confirmed their campaign will also resume on Tuesday with another pause on Saturday to mark the funeral.

Labour said that leafleting will be permitted after tributes in Parliament on Monday with a “full return to campaigning” the following day.

“Following the announcement that the funeral will be held on Saturday, there will be a further suspension of campaigning on April 17 to allow members to join a day of reflection,” the party said.

“These arrangements have been agreed with the UK Government.”

A minute’s silence will be observed at 11am when MSPs return to Holyrood then party leaders will make short statements paying tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The meeting will be “hybrid” with some members appearing by video link.

It is expected the House of Lords – which was already due to resume on Monday following recess – will start proceedings with an address of condolence to the Queen.

Condolences

Political parties suspended campaigning for the elections after the Duke’s death, aged 99, at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

The flags above Downing Street were lowered to half-mast after the news broke at noon and flags will remain lowered on all UK Government buildings until the morning after his funeral. Flags were also lowered at the Scottish Parliament.

Ken Macintosh, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, offered condolences on behalf of Holyrood.

He said: “Prince Philip accompanied Her Majesty on many of her visits here and their unwavering support for this institution as well as the Duke’s to Her Majesty were clear for all to see.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Duke of Edinburgh had deep and longstanding ties to Scotland, attending school here at Gordonstoun and regularly holidaying at Balmoral Castle.

“From his patronage of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, to his close association with the University of Edinburgh as Chancellor for over fifty years and his commitments to countless charities and organisations, Prince Philip’s long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people.

“Online Books of Condolence will open in the coming days to allow people to pay their respects.

“In line with current restrictions, the Royal Household has requested that members of the public do not leave floral tributes or gather at the Palace of Holyroodhouse or Balmoral Castle at this time.”

Guidance from the Cabinet Office issued on Saturday said it is up to the organisers of sporting events if they wish to continue fixtures as planned next weekend.

They were told they may wish to consider black armbands for players and observing a silence before matches.

Businesses were told they are not expected to close during the period of national mourning lasting until the day after Prince Philip’s funeral.

But the document, titled Guidance for the Period of National Mourning, did advise firms may wish to make arrangements for observing a minute-long silence.

Boris Johnson will not attend the funeral to allow for the attendance of as many family members as possible during coronavirus restrictions.

The prime minister was expected to attend but offered to step aside, with the number of guests allowed limited to 30.

A No 10 spokesman said: “As a result of the coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday.”

The Duke’s children, grandchildren and other close family are expected to be among the 30 people attending.

The proceedings will take place entirely in the grounds of Windsor Castle and a national minute’s silence will be held at 3pm.