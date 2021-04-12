Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 12

Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Politicians will meet at Holyrood, Westminster, Cardiff and Belfast to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, as the election campaign pauses in respect.
- ‘Brain drain’ warning over fears for graduate jobs in Highlands.
- Immigration is not a “fix-all” and politicians should also focus on retaining and improving the skills of the existing population when developing immigration policy – report.
- Labour demands former Prime Minister David Cameron addresses the UK parliament to answer “many serious questions” about his lobbying of government.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson urges people in England to “behave responsibly” when pub gardens and restaurants reopen in and restaurants resume outdoor dining in a major easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown.
Coming up today:
- Tributes will be made to the Duke of Edinburgh from 11am today as the Scottish Parliament is recalled for only the sixth time in its history to show respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.
-
On Election Hub Live today we’ll have the latest political headlines, explain what happens to the campaign during official mourning for Prince Philip, and hear from MSPs as Holyrood is recalled for memorials to the Duke of Edinburgh. Watch live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page, or catch the re/stream any time on all your devices.
- A new cross-party group comprising of MPs, business leaders and economic experts is being established to provide independent scrutiny of the UK’s trade deals with Europe and the rest of the world.
- Scotland’s economy grew last month for the first time since September although economic activity lags behind most parts of the United Kingdom, new figures suggest.
In case you missed it
- Election campaigning will resume this week following Duke of Edinburgh’s death.
- SNP minister’s unrecorded dinner sparks calls for an investigation.
- Scottish Labour distances itself from candidate over Prince Philip comments.
- SNP call for Eurostar link to boost Scottish tourism.
- Support for independence split 50/50, latest poll shows.
