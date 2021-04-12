Election Hub Live: Tributes to Prince Philip and a look at smaller political parties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Political campaigning may have been suspended to mark the death of Prince Philip, but there was still plenty to talk about on Election Hub Live on Monday.

The Scottish Parliament was reconvened this morning to allow Scotland’s political leaders to pay their tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, and to hold a minute’s silence.

Calls have been made to strengthen the Caledonian Sleeper links in a bid to boost tourism, and a charity says the parties should think about introducing a four-day working week.

We also spoke about the unique challenges facing smaller political parties, and were joined live by Jane Smith from the Animal Welfare Party, Suzi Martin from the Women’s Equality Party, and Bryce Hope from the Scottish Libertarian Party.

