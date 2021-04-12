Courier Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s main political parties kept their election campaigns on pause, following the death of Prince Philip on April 9.

As a result, both parliaments were recalled to give MPs and MSPs the chance to pay their respects to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s fringe parties had their say on the difficulties of being a smaller political entity in the Holyrood system.

And the UK Government is to take the Scottish Government to court over a Bill that aimed to enshrine UN children’s rights in Scotland.

Good day

Primary school children: If the Scottish Greens get their way, homework for younger pupils could be scrapped.

Bad day

Alba Party press officers: A day spent defending both its stance on LGBQT+ rights after heinous and baseless claims on homosexuality and consent and a campaign video with a voiceover by a thespian who lives by the adage “there are no small roles, only small actors”, Angus Macfadyen, who claimed Scottish nationalism had overcome “English superiority”.

Quote of the day

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond, speaking on the death of Prince Philip, claims the late consort would not have enjoyed a pause on the election campaign.

He said: “One thing I know absolutely, he was a get-on-with-life sort of person – get on with it, no maudlin sentimentality. An extended mourning in the country would not have been to his liking, I can be absolutely certain about that.”

Tweet of the day

Neil Findlay, the outgoing Labour MSP for Lothian region, questioned why Parliament could be recalled for the members to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh but not those who had died from coronavirus, particularly older people in care homes.

He said: “The Presiding Officer has refused to have an additional session (Monday) to hold Ministers to account for 10,000 deaths and the passing of so many elderly in Scotland’s care homes it seems only one older person’s death is important to the Scottish Parliament.

The Presiding Officer has refused to have an additional session today to hold Ministers to account for 10,000 deaths and the passing of so many elderly in Scotland’s care homes it seems only one older persons death is important to the Scottish Parliament — Neil Findlay MSP (@NeilFindlay_MSP) April 12, 2021

Number of the day

36 million – How many additional trees the Lib Dems want to expand Scotland’s number by each year.

